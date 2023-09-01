The Times Area Roundup: Streator volleyball goes to 2-0 in ICE with win over Reed-Custer

Volleyball
Streator def. Reed-Custer 25-12, 25-19: At Streator, the Bulldogs shot past the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match on Thursday.
Streator (6-2-1, 2-0) received solid outings from Devin Elias (three kills), Sonia Proksa (three kills, one block), Alexa Jacobs (three kills, one block), Sophia Pence (two kills, three aces, three digs), Rilee Talty (six digs, two aces), and Emma Rambo (two aces, 10 assists, seven digs).
Marquette Academy def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-17, 25-8: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders rolled to the Tri-County Conference win over the Wildcats.
Marquette had solid performances from Kealey Rick (five aces, eight assists), Mary Lechtenberg (five kills), Lilly Craig (four kills, two blocks), Maera Jimenez (eight assists, two aces), Anna Hjerpe (three kills) and Sara Duchon (two kills).
Seneca def. Midland 25-14, 25-13: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 5-3 on the season with the TCC victory over the Timberwolves.
Lainie Olson led Seneca with 13 assists, while Teagan Johnson posted a team-best seven kills.
Woodland def. St. Bede 25-12, 25-22: At Peru, behind 15 service points by Ella Derossett, the Warriors topped the Bruins.
Woodland (5-4) also had solid matches from Cloee Johnston (nine kills, two assists and three points), Grace Longmire (four kills, three blocks), and Shae Simons (11 assists).
Newark def. Earlville 25-15, 18-25, 25-8: At Earlville, the Norsemen stayed undefeated overall and in Little Ten Conference play with the victory over the Red Raiders.
Newark (5-0, 2-0) was paced by 18 kills, four digs and two blocks from Kiara Wesseh, while Lauren Ulrich registered 24 assists, two blocks and six digs. Kodi Rizzo added five kills, four blocks and an ace, with Elle Norquist finishing with 12 digs, three kills and an ace.
Brooklyn Guelde had 11 digs, nine kills, 12 assists and five service points for Earlville (4-1, 1-1). Mady Olson had five points and eight digs, Nevaeh Sansone eight kills and Jessie Miller three blocks.
Serena def. DePue 25-4, 25-7: At Serena, the Huskers picked up the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Little Giants.
Kendall Whiteaker led Serena with four kills and four aces, while Macy Mahler had nine assists and two aces, Audree Tanas three assists, Alyssa Engel a dig and an assist, and Paisley Twait two kills, two digs and three aces.
Somonauk def. Sandwich 17-25, 26-24, 25-19: At Somonauk, the Bobcats bounced back after dropping the opening set to defeat the rival Indians.
Aubrey Chiavario led the Bobcats (3-2) with five kills and eight blocks, while Ali McBride recorded 29 digs. Josie Rader added nine kills, Riley Snider nine assists, and Haley McCoy 19 service points, including four aces.
Hiawatha def. Leland 15-25, 25-12, 25-23: At Leland, the Panthers fell just short in the LTC match with the Hawks.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Hall 25-19, 25-19: At Flanagan, the Falcons pick up their first win of the season against the Red Devils.
Giulia Pace led the way for F-C (1-4) with 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces. Cameran Corrigan had 20 assists and an ace, Reegan Fish seven kills, and Josie Heart seven digs and three aces.
Boys soccer
Lisle 3, Streator 2: At Lisle, the Bulldogs battled, but fell short in their ICE match with the Lions.
Noah Russow and Moe Bacon had the goals for Streator.
Boys golf
IVC Invite: Ottawa senior Drake Kaufman continued his strong play, scoring a 1-over 73 to capture the individual title at the nine-team Illinois Valley Central Invite at Arrowhead Country Club in Edelstein.
Kaufman’s day, along with great outings from Bryer Harris (second, 76), Chandler Creedon (third, 78), and Colt Bryson (seventh, 79) helped Ottawa finish first as a team with a 306, 23 shots better than runner-up Peoria Notre Dame. Seth Cooper also had an 81 and Jacob Armstrong an 88.
Seneca 177, Marquette Academy 183: At Nettle Creek, the Fighting Irish slipped past the Crusaders by six strokes.
Seneca’s counting scores came from Ryker Terry (42), Keegan Murphy (43), Grany Siegel (44) and Cooper Thorson (48).
Marquette’s Carson Zellers earned medalist honors with a 41, followed by Daniel Hoffman and Ashton Grady with 46s, and Braxton Nelle with a 50.
Woodland finishes 2nd in triangular
Woodland placed second in a triangular with Lexington and Cornerstone Christian at Indian Springs.
Kyle Bliss led the Warriors with a 46, followed by Tucker Hill with a 48, Sam Schmitz with a 58, and Dylan Denham with a 63.
Richmond-Burton 167, Sandwich 179: At Twin Lakes Country Club on Wednesday, the Indians dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference dual to the Rockets.
Kai Kern and Kadin Kern each shot 44, Noah Campbell carded a 45 and Chance Lange a 46 for Sandwich (6-2, 2-1). Colten Oakes had a 46, Taylor Adams a 47, and Jacob Clevenger a 52.
Girls golf
Princeton 214, Ottawa 240: At Wyaton Hills Golf Course, the Pirates dropped the dual to the Tigresses.
Payton Nodland and Payton Bruck both carded 56s for Ottawa.
Seneca 217, Coal City 261: At The Creek in Morris, led by a medalist score of 49 from Addison Stiegler, the Fighting Irish improved to 5-0 on the season Wednesday with the victory over the Coalers.
Shelby Welsh had a 51, Piper Stenzel a 55, and Julia Hogan and Camryn Stecken with 62s for Seneca.
JV volleyball
Marquette def. Lowpoint-Washburn: At Bader Gym, the Crusaders were led by Hunter Hopkins (14 assists, four aces), Ayla Cizinauskas (four aces, four digs), Anna Hjerpe (six kills), and Kelsey Cuchra (four kills).
JV girls tennis
Geneseo JV 4, Ottawa 1: The lone Pirates victory came for the No. 3 doubles team of Laurel Fisher and Rhoin Zopp.
Ottawa 4, Geneseo F/S 1: The Pirates used wins from Caitlyn Trettenero (No. 2 singles), Rylee Harsted/Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (no. 1 doubles), Reese Purcell/Perla Gutierrez (No. 2 doubles) and Rhoin Zopp/Laurel Fisher (No. 3 doubles) in the victory.