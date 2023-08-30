BCR Roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 29: Bureau Valley volleyball rallies at Mendota

The Bureau Valley Storm rallied for a 2-1 win on the road in its Three Rivers East opener at Mendota Tuesday night.
The host Spikers took the first game, 25-19, only to have the Storm charge back with a pair of 25-18 wins to steal the match.
Emma Stabler (6 points, 12 digs) led the Storm (3-4, 1-0) with 11 kills while Kinley Canady (8 points, 3 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace) added seven kills. Kate Salisbury dished out 24 assists and tallied five kills, eight points, three aces, a block and eight digs.
Other BV leaders were Taylor Neuhalfen (4 kills, 12 points, 7 digs), Kate Stoller (2 aces, 13 digs), Lesleigh Maynard (6 points, 13 digs) and Emma Stull (3 kills, 3 blocks).
GIRLS GOLF
At Princeton: Medalist Addie Hecht shot a 50 to lead host Princeton to a 214-220 win over Stark County Tuesday at Wyaton Hills. Also for PHS, Addie Carr had a 53, Halli Peterson a 54, Brinley Kloepping a 57, Ava Morton a 59 and Hanna Claiborne a 61.
At LaSalle: St. Bede (228) defeated host L-P (235) at Oak Ridge Tuesday behind Erin Dove (50), Anna Cyrocki (55), Aleah Espel (61) and Bella Hagenbauch (62).
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Valley: Host Hall and medalist Landon Plym (42) topped Kewanee, 187-230 Tuesday at Spring Creek. Also scoring for Hall were Johnni Escatel (47), Joe Perez (48) and Noah Plym (50).
Logan Corsolini and Elliott Quartucci each shot 50s to lead the Hall JV to victory.
At Dwight: St. Bede (176) took second behind host Dwight (155) in a quadrangular at the Dwight Country Club Tuesday including Roanoke-Benson (177) and Midland (187). Luke Tunnell led St. Bede at 41, with Logan Potthoff adding a 43, Abe Wiesbrock a 45 and Zach Husser a 47.
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
Princeton Logan 15, Peru Parkside 3: The Lions scored 15 runs on 15 hits to win in four innings Tuesday at Peru. Addison Parry (6 RBIs), winning pitcher Piper Hansen (RBI) and Payton Brandt (3 RBIs) each had three hits while Liberty Sousa (3 RBIs) and Anna Ellis each had two hits.