The Times Area Roundup: Somonauk, Earlville girls volleyball notch Thursday triumphs

Girls volleyball
Somonauk def. Mooseheart 25-16, 25-15: At Mooseheart on Thursday, the Bobcats recorded the victory led by Josie Rader’s 16 service points, Riley Snyder’s 10 points and Alexis Matejovsky’s blocking at the net.
Earlville def. Yorkville Christian 25-16, 25-11: At Yorkville, the Red Raiders earned the nonconference road victory led by a five-kill, eight-point, nine-dig performance courtesy of Hannah Pfaff.
Brooklyn Guelde (15 assists, four kills), Bailey Miller (five kills), Ryleigh Dixon (four aces) and Nevaeh Sansone (seven kills, five digs) also paced Earlville.
Clinton def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-19, 25-11: At Clinton, the visiting Falcons suffered the nonconference defeat.