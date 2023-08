A look at area scores from Thursday night

Volleyball

Annawan def. Bureau Valley 22-25, 25-16, 25-11

Dixon def. Rochelle 21-25, 25-23, 27-25

Dunlap def. Rock Falls 21-25, 26-24, 27-25

Earlville def. Yorkville Christian 25-16, 25-11

Fulton def. Galena 25-19, 26-24

Mendota def. Amboy 25-12, 25-21

Newman def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-23

Putnam County def. Midland 25-7, 25-23

Serena def. Hall 25-18, 20-25, 25-21

Sherrard def. Kewanee

Somonauk def. Mooseheart 25-16, 25-15