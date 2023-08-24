Today’s Ticket: A look at the Bureau County sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 24

Here’s a look at the area schedule for Thursday, Aug. 24 (Events may be canceled/postponed due to the extreme heat)
Boys golf - Princeton, Peoria Christian at IVC (Arrowhead), 3:30 p.m.; St. Bede, Annawan-Wethersfield at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake), 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer - La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall at Earlville’s War on 34, Princeton at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country - St. Bede at Kewanee, 4:30 p.m.; Mendota at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m.
Girls golf - St. Bede at Bureau Valley (Hidden Lake), 4 p.m.
Girls tennis - St. Bede, Mendota at La Salle-Peru, 3:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball - Amboy at Mendota, 6 p.m.; Midland at Putnam County, 6:30 p.m.; St. Bede at Marquette, Annawan at Bureau Valley, Seneca at Henry, 7 p.m.