The Times Area Roundup: Newark, Seneca score volleyball road victories

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark def. Marquette 25-8, 25-19: At Bader Gym on Wednesday, the Newark Norsemen handled the host Crusaders in straight sets to improve to 2-0 on the season and send Marquette to 0-2.
Kiara Wesseh’s 13 kills and five digs, Lauren Ulrich’s 16 assists and four kills and Elle Norquist’s 13 digs led Newark. Kodi Rizzo and Addi Ness added four kills apiece.
Seneca def. Peotone 25-14, 30-28: At Peotone, the visiting Fighting Irish defeated their former conference foe in straight sets.
Lainie Olson had 18 assists for Seneca, while Faith Baker added six kills and two blocks. Audry McNabb and Teagan Johnson put down five kills apiece in the victory.
Amboy def. Serena 15-25, 28-26, 25-16: At Amboy, the visiting Huskers appeared to be in control but lost the road match in three sets.
Kendall Whiteaker (seven kills), Makayla McNally (five blocks), Hannah McNelis (six digs), Paisley Twait (five digs, two aces) and Macy Mahler (12 assists) spearheaded the Serena attack.
Lowpoint-Washburn def. Leland 16-25, 25-22, 25-23: At Leland, the host Panthers dropped their home opener.
Johnsburg def. Sandwich 25-11, 25-20: At Sandwich, the host Indians were defeated despite strong efforts from Jordan Bauer (five kills, three blocks, two aces), Jessica Ramey (six assists, five digs), Brooklyn Marks (eight digs) and Grace Nelson (two kills).
BOYS GOLF
Somonauk 201, Earlville 205: At Edgebrook, Earlville was led by Rocco Morsovillo’s nine-hole 50, Easton Fruit’s 51 and 52s off the clubs of Joseph Jungels and Trenton Fruit.
SOPHOMORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marquette def. Newark 25-23, 25-19: At Bader Gym, the host Crusaders earned the victory.