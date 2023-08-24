Area cancellations for Thursday, Aug. 24

The heat is still on.
Area schools will be canceling or postponing events for the third day in a row due to the extreme heat warning.
Thursday’s schedule changes include:
The St. Bede at Marquette, postponed to a date to be determined
The St. Bede cross country meet at Kewanee
The boys and girls meets at Hidden Lake hosted by Bureau Valley with St. Bede and Annawan-Wethersfield
The Princeton Logan Junior High softball game with Mendota Holy Cross has been canceled
The Princeton boys practice was moved indoors to Logan Junior High at 6:15 a.m.