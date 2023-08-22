The Times Area Roundup: Griffin Cook’s hat trick leads Earlville soccer to season-opening win

Boys soccer
Earlville 7, Oregon 2: At Oregon, the Red Raiders rolled past the host Hawks to open the season Monday afternoon.
Griffin Cook led the way for Earlville with three goals and two assists. Ryan Browder scored a pair of goals, while Michael Clemens and Trenton Fruit (three assists) each found the back of the net.
Mendota 9, Sandwich 0: At Mendota, the Indians fell in their season opener to the Trojans.
Senior goalkeeper John Carlson made 16 saves for Sandwich, while Kayden Page, William Lappe, Luigi Collin, Mae Allen, Blake Blue and Luis Quinones were cited by Indians coach Ian Schielein for solid play.
Girls volleyball
Seneca def. Hall 25-19, 25-22: At Spring Valley, the Fighting Irish began the season with a victory over the host Red Devils.
Seneca was paced by 17 assists from Lainie Olson, eight kills from Audry McNabb, while Allyssa Zellers recorded 12 digs and served up four aces.
Earlville def. Amboy 25-13, 25-16: At Amboy, the Red Raiders, led by seven kills from Nevaeh Sansone and five more from Hannah Pfaff, topped the Clippers to open the season.
Brooklyn Guelde had three aces and 13 assists for Earlville, while Ryleigh Dixon had 10 service points and a block.
Plano def. Sandwich 25-22, 19-25, 25-21: At Plano, the Indians dropped their season opener to the rival Reapers.
Sandwich was led by Miya Klossing (eight assists, eight digs), Jessica Ramey (seven assists, five digs), Brynn Ripsky (four kills), Brooklyn Marks (12 digs) and Lexie Randa (three kills, nine digs).
Boys golf
Sandwich 167, Woodstock co-op 170, Plano 237: At Edgebrook Golf Course, the Indians opened their Kishwaukee River Conference schedule with a pair of wins.
Kai Kern led Sandwich with a 41, followed by Kadin Kern, Chance Lange and Colten Oakes with 42s. Taylor Adams and Dino Barbanente carded 44s and Noah Campbell a 46.
“All of the boys played very well, and our scores show just how good we can be when everyone is on their game,” Sandwich coach Mike Butler said. “This was one of the best team victories that we have had in several seasons. You never know what to expect when you join a new conference, but I think we have a good chance to have a strong season if we keep our focus and play the type of golf we played tonight.”
Serena-Newark competes in Seneca Invite: The Huskers posted a team score of 386 in the Seneca Invite at The Creek in Morris. Serena-Newark received counting scores from Carson Baker (88), Richie Armour (97), Beau Raikes (98) and Hunter Staton (103). The host Fighting Irish won the event.
Girls Tennis
Streator 3, Mendota 2: At Mendota, with the match tied at two wins apiece, the Bulldogs’ No. 2 doubles team of Alex Mahan and Joyce Walkling came through with a 6-4, 7-5 (10-5) triumph to help push the visitors to the victory.
Streator also had wins from the No. 1 doubles team of Mina James and Maddi Wahl (6-0, 6-0) and the No. 3 duo of Aubrey deMoss and Annie Michlik (6-2, 6-0).