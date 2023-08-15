Sports | Illinois Valley

The Times Area Roundup: Streator opens golf season 10th at Peoria Notre Dame

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator Bulldogs logo

Streator Bulldogs logo

Boys golf

Streator 10th at Notre Dame: On Monday, Streator finished 10th of 20 teams in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational.

The Bulldogs’ four-man score of 328 included team-best 76s from both Jaydon Nambo and Cole Park, and 87 off the clubs of Nolan Ketcham and an 89 courtesy of Zander McCloskey.

Corsairs 5th at St. Charles: At the St. Charles Invitational, Ottawa’s JV team placed ffth wth a team 327 led by Colt Bryson’s 75, Logan Cottingham’s 80 and an 86 from Jax Addis.

Woodland falls in opener: In a season-opening loss to Roanoke-Benson, Woodland was led by a nine-hole 50 from Tucker Hill, with a 51 from Kyle Bliss and 54 from Sam Schmitz.

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa PrepsStreator PrepsWoodland Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois