The Times Area Roundup: Streator opens golf season 10th at Peoria Notre Dame

Boys golf
Streator 10th at Notre Dame: On Monday, Streator finished 10th of 20 teams in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational.
The Bulldogs’ four-man score of 328 included team-best 76s from both Jaydon Nambo and Cole Park, and 87 off the clubs of Nolan Ketcham and an 89 courtesy of Zander McCloskey.
Corsairs 5th at St. Charles: At the St. Charles Invitational, Ottawa’s JV team placed ffth wth a team 327 led by Colt Bryson’s 75, Logan Cottingham’s 80 and an 86 from Jax Addis.
Woodland falls in opener: In a season-opening loss to Roanoke-Benson, Woodland was led by a nine-hole 50 from Tucker Hill, with a 51 from Kyle Bliss and 54 from Sam Schmitz.