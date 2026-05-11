Older Americans Month: How Age Affects Hearing

May is Older Americans Month, a time to recognize the experiences and contributions of older adults while also focusing on important aspects of healthy aging. One area that often changes with age is hearing. Understanding how hearing is affected over time can help seniors take steps to maintain communication, independence, and overall quality of life.

Age-related hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults. It typically develops gradually, making it easy to overlook at first. Many seniors begin to notice that conversations seem less clear, especially in noisy environments. High-pitched sounds, such as voices or background noise, may become harder to distinguish, even if overall volume seems adequate.

These changes occur as the inner ear and auditory system naturally experience wear over time. Years of exposure to everyday sounds, along with factors such as health conditions or medications, can contribute to hearing decline. Because the process is gradual, individuals may adapt without realizing how much their hearing has changed.

Hearing loss can impact more than just the ability to hear. It can affect communication, leading to frustration or misunderstandings in conversations. Some seniors may begin to withdraw from social situations to avoid difficulty hearing, which can increase feelings of isolation. Addressing hearing concerns early can help prevent these challenges and support continued engagement with family and friends.

The good news is that hearing loss can be managed effectively. Audiologist Beth Wallace, M.S., CCC-A recommends regular hearing evaluations to allow for early detection and to help determine the best course of action. Hearing devices and assistive technology can improve clarity and make everyday interactions more comfortable.

Older Americans Month is a reminder to prioritize health at every stage of life. By paying attention to hearing changes and seeking support when needed, seniors can stay connected, confident, and actively involved in the world around them.

To schedule an appointment with Beth Wallace at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com