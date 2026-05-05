Lawn Care in May Starts Here: Step 2 + Early Summer Tips from GRAINCO FS

Grainco FS - May Lawn Care Starts Here: Step 2 + Early Summer Tips from GRAINCO FS (Provided)

As lawns get closer to early summer, Step 2 of the GRAINCO FS 4-Step Fertility Program is key to keeping turf thick, green, and thriving.

Applied in May, this step features a 20-0-5 fertilizer with Trimec® Weed & Feed, designed to deliver nutrients while targeting broadleaf weeds before they spread. It helps your lawn stay dense and better equipped to compete for water, sunlight, and nutrients throughout the summer.

To maximize results this time of year:

Mow consistently, keeping grass at a healthy height—around 3–3.5 inches—to promote a healthier lawn, especially during hotter, drier summer conditions

Water deeply (not daily)—2 to 3 times a week is good to encourage stronger roots and reduce disease risk

Address weeds early before they take hold

Apply grub control in early summer as a preventative measure before grubs begin feeding

Taking action now helps your lawn handle summer stress and maintain its appearance all season long.

The best part? Getting started is easy.

You can walk into GRAINCO FS Turf in Ottawa and pick up everything you need—fertilizer, grass seed, and other lawn care products—-plus expert advice, all in one stop.

Mention GROWGREEN for early season savings on 4-Step Fertility products.

For more information, please contact:

GRAINCO FS Turf

4201 MBL Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 431-0461

graincofs.com