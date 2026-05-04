Bureau County Metro Center Offers Summer Day Camp Program for Kids 5–12

Summer is right around the corner, and the Bureau County Metro Center is ready to help families make the most of it. BCMC’s Summer Day Camp Program for children ages 5 to 12 officially begins on May 29 and will run every weekday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering a full day of fun, activity, and learning in a safe environment.

The program is designed to keep kids engaged throughout the summer with a wide variety of activities. Campers can enjoy arts and crafts, games in the gym, outdoor play at the park, swimming, movies, snacks, and themed events. Each day offers something new, helping children stay active while building friendships and trying different experiences.

A strong team of counselors plays a key role in creating a positive camp environment. Staff members are focused on keeping children safe while encouraging participation, creativity, and teamwork. This supportive setting allows kids to explore their interests and enjoy their summer break in a structured and supervised program.

One of the most convenient features of the Summer Day Camp is its flexibility. Families are able to register on a daily basis, with no long-term commitment required. This makes it easier to fit camp into busy summer schedules. However, pre-registration is required for each child for each day they plan to attend.

The cost of the program is $27 per day for BCMC members, $29 for Princeton residents, and $31 for non-residents. Parent and registration packets are available for pickup at the Bureau County Metro Center, making it easy to get started.

With a mix of fun activities, dedicated staff, and flexible scheduling, the Bureau County Metro Center’s Summer Day Camp Program is set to provide another exciting and memorable season for local kids.

For more information, or to register your child, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Bureau County Metro Center