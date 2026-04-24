Colonoscopy Screenings: A Simple Step That Can Save Your Life

Preventive screenings are key to long-term health. Stephanie Mickley, advanced practice registered nurse with Morris Hospital, says colonoscopies are vital for detecting and preventing colorectal cancer early. Colonoscopies can identify colon polyps, which can turn into cancer if untreated.

During a colonoscopy, a Gastroenterologist uses a small camera to examine the colon for polyps, irritation, or ulcerations. Patients prepare the day before with a bowel prep for clear visibility. The procedure is performed with the patient under sedation, and polyps can often be removed immediately for analysis. Biopsies may be taken if needed. Patients return home the same day and resume activities soon after.

Screening guidelines recommend that adults begin routine colonoscopies at age 45. However, those with a family history of colorectal cancer or certain medical conditions may need to start earlier. Colonoscopies allow the Gastroenterologist to identify colon polyps, which are removed for analysis and may also help detect other disease processes including Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

After an initial screening, follow-up timing depends on the results. Patients with no polyps and no family history may wait up to 10 years for their next colonoscopy, while those with polyps may need repeat screenings in about five years. Your provider will guide you based on your individual risk and findings.

Recognizing potential warning signs is also important. Symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, or unexplained weight loss should not be ignored. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer, they do signal the need for medical evaluation.

As Mickley explains, “Early detection of colon cancer helps patients get the services they need sooner, which helps with developing a successful treatment plan.”

Taking a proactive approach to screening can make a meaningful difference. To learn more or schedule a colonoscopy, contact Morris Hospital Gastroenterology and take an important step toward protecting your health.

Morris Hospital Gastroenterology

1300 Starfire Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 705-7341

www.morrishospital.org/gastro