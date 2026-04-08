Tinnitus: How to Manage This Frustrating Condition

Tinnitus is a common condition often described as ringing, buzzing, or humming in the ears when no external sound is present. While it can vary in intensity, for many individuals it becomes a persistent and frustrating issue that affects concentration, sleep, and overall quality of life.

Tinnitus is not a condition itself but a symptom of an underlying issue. It is often linked to hearing loss, especially age-related changes in the inner ear. Other causes may include exposure to loud noise, earwax buildup, certain medications, or health conditions that affect circulation.

One of the most effective ways to manage tinnitus is through sound therapy. Introducing background noise, such as a fan, soft music, or a white noise machine, can help mask the ringing and make it less noticeable. Many people find that tinnitus is more bothersome in quiet environments, so adding gentle sound can provide relief.

Hearing aids are often used to help mask the tinnitus. Most often, individuals with tinnitus have hearing loss. The hearing aids allow the individual to hear the environmental sounds again and this masks their tinnitus.

Stress management plays a key role as well. Tinnitus often feels more intense during periods of anxiety or fatigue. Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, light exercise, or mindfulness can help reduce the overall impact. Maintaining a regular sleep routine is also important, as fatigue can make symptoms seem worse.

Avoiding triggers can provide additional support. Reducing exposure to loud noises, limiting caffeine, and monitoring medications that may contribute to symptoms can all make a difference.

While tinnitus can be challenging, it is manageable with the right approach. A hearing evaluation and professional guidance from Beth Wallace, Audiologist at Wallace Center For Hearing, can help determine the best strategies, allowing individuals to reduce discomfort and improve daily comfort.

To schedule an appointment at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

Wallace Center for Hearing Logo 2022