What to Expect During Your First Visit to an Audiologist

Scheduling your first appointment with an audiologist can feel like a big step, especially if you have noticed changes in your hearing. Understanding what happens during that initial visit can help ease concerns and set clear expectations.

At Wallace Center for Hearing in Peru, your appointment will begin with a conversation about your hearing history and any symptoms you may be experiencing. Audiologist Beth Wallace will ask when you first noticed difficulty hearing, whether certain environments are more challenging, and if you experience ringing in the ears or dizziness. Medical history, medications, and past exposure to loud noise are also important pieces of information.

Beth will examine your ears using a small lighted instrument to check for earwax, fluid, infection or other visible concerns. Testing will then be completed to assess middle ear function. Next comes a series of hearing tests. This includes a pure tone air and bone conduction test, where you wear headphones and indicate when you hear different sounds at varying pitches and volumes. This helps determine the softest sounds you can hear across a range of frequencies. Speech testing will also be conducted to measure how well you understand words at different volume levels. These tests are painless and take place in a quiet, soundproof room.

Once testing is complete, she will review the results with you. If hearing loss is identified, she will explain the type and degree of loss and discuss recommendations. These may include monitoring, medical referral, or considering hearing devices. If hearing aids are appropriate, you will be given the opportunity to listen to the instruments and learn about how they work. There is never any obligation to purchase hearing aids.

Your first visit is about diagnosing your hearing loss, gathering information, and creating a plan. With professional guidance and clear explanations from Audiologist Beth Wallace, you will leave feeling informed and confident about protecting and improving your hearing health.

To schedule an appointment at Wallace Center for Hearing, please contact:

Wallace Center For Hearing

4127 Progress Blvd

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-3201

wallacehearing@yahoo.com

www.wallacecenterforhearing.com

