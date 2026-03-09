When is it Time for a Knee Replacement?

Chronic knee pain can significantly impact daily life. From difficulty walking and standing to disrupted sleep and limited activity, knee arthritis can gradually reduce independence and quality of life.

Dr. Ahmed Eldib, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine who is trained in robotic-assisted surgery, emphasizes the importance of starting with conservative management. This may include activity modification, physical therapy, cryotherapy, oral or topical anti-inflammatory medications, over-the-counter pain relievers, and injections such as corticosteroids or hyaluronic acid injections.

Surgery is typically considered when imaging shows moderate to severe arthritis, and the patient continues to experience functional limitations despite these treatments. When knee pain interferes with basic activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or participating in hobbies, joint replacement may offer a path forward.

There are several surgical techniques for knee replacement, which Dr. Eldib has trained in and practices. This includes partial knee replacement; total knee replacement, both conventional and robotic-assisted; and revision knee replacement. There is a focus on minimally invasive techniques to allow for faster recovery, reduce postoperative pain, shorten hospital stays including outpatient surgery for most patients, and enable quicker return to full activity.

Most modern knee implants are designed to last 15 to 25 years. Longevity can be influenced by patient-related factors such as age, sex, implant type, fixation method, and surgical technique.

After surgery, early movement is encouraged. Patients typically begin mobilizing shortly after the procedure, with range-of-motion goals of 90 degrees at two weeks and 110 to 120 degrees at four weeks. For Dr. Eldib, success means relief from pain, better function, and patients returning to daily activities with comfort and confidence.

If chronic knee pain limits your life, schedule a consultation with Dr. Eldib to discuss whether conservative treatment or knee replacement is the best option, and take the first step toward greater comfort and fuller living.

