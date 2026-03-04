Understanding Insurance Deductibles: What to Know Before Filing a Claim

Insurance can provide valuable financial protection, but many people are unsure about how deductibles actually work. Understanding your deductible is essential to making informed decisions about your coverage and your out-of-pocket costs.

A deductible is the amount you agree to pay before your insurance company begins covering eligible expenses. For example, if you have a $1,000 deductible on your homeowners or auto policy and you file a covered claim for $5,000 in damages, you would pay the first $1,000 and your insurer would typically cover the remaining $4,000. Deductibles apply differently depending on the type of policy, so it is important to review and understand your specific coverage details.

Health insurance deductibles often reset annually and may work alongside co-pays and co-insurance. Auto and homeowners deductibles usually apply per claim. Some policies even offer separate deductibles for specific events, such as wind, hail, or hurricane damage.

Choosing a higher deductible generally lowers your monthly premium. This can be a smart move if you have savings set aside to cover that larger out-of-pocket expense in the event of a claim. On the other hand, a lower deductible means you will pay more in premiums, but less at the time of a loss. The right balance depends on your budget, risk tolerance, and financial cushion.

It is also important to avoid filing small claims that barely exceed your deductible. Doing so could impact your claims history and potentially affect future rates. It’s usually better touse coverage for significant or unexpected losses rather than for minor repairs.

The experts at Brennan & Stuart Insurance recommend an annual review of your deductible amounts to ensure they still align with your financial situation. By understanding how deductibles work, you can avoid surprises and feel more confident if you ever need to use your insurance coverage.

