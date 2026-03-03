Spring Flag Football Returns to Bureau County Metro Center

Warmer weather brings new opportunities for youth sports, and spring flag football is set to return to the Bureau County Metro Center. Registration is now open for the upcoming season, giving families time to secure a spot before the deadline on Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

The league is designed to provide a fun, skill-building experience for young athletes of varying age levels. Divisions include Kindergarten through 1st grade, 2nd through 3rd grade, and 4th through 5th grade. By grouping players by grade, the program helps ensure balanced competition while allowing participants to learn fundamentals in an encouraging environment.

The six-week season will run every Saturday from April 18 through May 23. Practices will be held once per week at the Metro Center, with specific practice days and times determined by each team’s coach. Games will take place at Zearing Park, offering players the opportunity to compete in a community setting while building teamwork and sportsmanship.

Flag football continues to grow in popularity because it teaches core football skills without the physical contact of traditional tackle leagues. Players develop passing, catching, defensive positioning, and communication skills, all while staying active and engaged during the spring season. The program also promotes confidence, discipline, and lasting friendships among teammates.

Registration fees are $55 for BCMC members, $60 for Princeton residents, and $65 for non-residents. Early registration is encouraged to ensure placement before the March 27 deadline.

The Metro Center also relies on volunteers to help make the season a success. Community members interested in coaching or assisting are encouraged to reach out. With strong participation from players and volunteers alike, spring flag football promises another exciting and rewarding season for local youth.

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

