5 Signs It’s Time to Replace an Old Roof

A roof plays a critical role in protecting homes and businesses, yet it is often easy to overlook its condition until problems become obvious. Whether the building is residential or commercial, recognizing early warning signs can help prevent costly damage and unexpected disruptions.

One clear sign is the age of the roof. Most residential asphalt shingle roofs last around 18 to 24 years, while many commercial roofing systems have similar lifespan ranges depending on materials and maintenance and can go up or down in service. If a roof is approaching or past its expected lifespan, replacement may be more practical than repeated repairs.

Another indicator is visible damage. Missing, cracked, or curling shingles on a home roof can expose underlying layers to moisture. For businesses, issues such as membrane cracks, blistering, or loose flashing can signal deterioration. These problems often worsen quickly when exposed to wind, rain, or temperature changes.

Frequent leaks or water stains are also strong warnings. Interior ceiling stains, peeling paint, or water spots on walls suggest moisture intrusion. In commercial buildings, leaks may affect inventory, equipment, or daily operations.

Rising energy bills can also be tied to an aging roof. Poor insulation or damaged roofing materials allow heat and cooled air to escape. Homeowners may notice inconsistent indoor temperatures, while businesses may see increased utility costs and reduced comfort for employees or customers.

Finally, sagging areas should never be ignored. A sagging roof can indicate structural issues caused by trapped moisture or long-term wear. This is especially concerning for commercial properties, where safety risks and building code concerns may come into play.

Addressing these signs early can protect the building, improve efficiency, and provide peace of mind. Regular inspections and timely action help ensure homes and businesses remain safe, functional, and well protected for years to come.

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing is a local family-owned commercial roofing solutions company that has served the Mendota and surrounding communities for over 41 years.

For more information, please contact:

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing, Inc.

705 Illinois Avenue

Mendota, IL 61342

Ph: 815-539-5142

www.nilsroofing.com

Northern IL Seamless Roofing Sponsored Logo