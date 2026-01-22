Weighing In on Snow and Ice: How They Impact Your Roof

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing - Weighing In on Ice and Snow: How They Impact Your Roof (Provided)

Winter weather can be tough on a home and business, and the roof frequently takes the brunt of it. Snow and ice may look harmless from the ground, but when they accumulate, they can place significant stress on roofing materials and the structure beneath them. Understanding how winter conditions affect your roof helps owners recognize potential problems early and protect their investment.

Snow adds weight quickly, especially during repeated storms. Light, powdery snow may not seem concerning, but wet snow can be much heavier. As layers build up, the added weight puts pressure on roofing, decking, and support beams. Most roofs are designed to handle typical winter loads, but excessive accumulation or older structures can be at greater risk. In extreme cases, prolonged weight can lead to sagging or structural damage.

Ice creates a different set of concerns. When snow melts and refreezes along the roof’s edge, ice dams can form. These ridges of ice prevent melting snow from draining properly, allowing water to back up under older roofing. Over time, this trapped moisture can leak into the building, damage insulation, stain ceilings, and cause structural rot. Even small ice dams can lead to costly repairs if they are not addressed.

Freeze and thaw cycles also take a toll. As water seeps into tiny cracks and freezes, it expands, slowly widening gaps in older roofing and flashing. Repeated cycles weaken roofing materials and shorten their lifespan. Gutters and downspouts can also suffer damage when ice buildup pulls them away from the roofline. Using the best materials is a must to prevent this problem.

