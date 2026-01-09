When Heartburn Becomes Something More Serious

Everyone experiences heartburn occasionally, especially after a big meal or eating close to bedtime. However, when the burning in the chest occurs frequently or disrupts daily activities, it may be a sign of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a chronic condition that requires medical attention.

Dr. Afreen Hyder, gastroenterologist with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, explains that acid reflux and GERD are essentially the same problem. “Acid reflux is the term most people use, while GERD is the medical diagnosis we use when symptoms occur often enough to affect quality of life or cause complications,” she says.

The symptoms of GERD go beyond simple heartburn. Some people experience chest discomfort, regurgitation, or a sour taste in their mouth. Others develop less obvious symptoms like sore throat, persistent cough, hoarseness, or even ear pain. Over time, untreated GERD can cause inflammation of the esophagus, trouble swallowing, and a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, which raises the risk of esophageal cancer.

Fortunately, GERD is very manageable. Lifestyle changes, such as eating smaller meals, avoiding late-night snacks, and maintaining a healthy weight, can significantly improve your health. To prevent nighttime reflux, Dr. Hyder advises against lying down immediately after eating. Elevating the head of the bed may also be helpful.

While over-the-counter medications like antacids or acid reducers can help ease mild symptoms, persistent or severe heartburn should not be overlooked. Dr. Hyder can confirm the diagnosis, rule out other causes, and develop a treatment plan that combines medication with sustainable lifestyle changes.

If you experience frequent heartburn or digestive issues, you don’t have to accept it. Dr. Hyder and the Morris Hospital Gastroenterology team offer personalized care to help patients achieve lasting relief and safeguard long-term digestive health.

Patients can schedule an appointment in Morris by calling 815-941-9320, or 815-705-7341 for the Ottawa office.

Morris Hospital Gastroenterology

151 W. High Street

Morris, IL 60450

Ph: (815) 941-9320

www.morrishospital.org /gastro