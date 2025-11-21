Understanding IBS: When Everyday Digestive Upsets Become Something More

Almost everyone has experienced an unsettled stomach after a stressful day or a heavy meal. But for some, those symptoms become a daily challenge that disrupts routines and peace of mind. Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, is a common digestive disorder that affects how the large intestine functions. It often causes bloating, cramping, and unpredictable bowel habits that can leave people feeling anxious or embarrassed about when the next flare-up might strike.

Dr. Afreen Hyder, gastroenterologist with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, explains that IBS is less about the disease itself and more about how sensitive the gut becomes to everyday triggers. “Many people with IBS have intestines that overreact to stress, hormonal changes, or specific foods, which leads to discomfort and irregular bowel movements,” she explained.

Because IBS symptoms vary from person to person, treatment often starts with identifying what makes symptoms worse. Simple lifestyle changes, such as eating smaller meals, avoiding late-night snacks, and maintaining a steady sleep schedule, can make a difference. Many patients find relief through a specialized FODMAP diet, which eliminates certain carbohydrates that are hard to digest. Relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation can also help reduce stress-related flare-ups.

While IBS is not life-threatening, it can take a real emotional toll. Ongoing discomfort and uncertainty can cause frustration, social withdrawal, and worry about eating away from home. Dr. Hyder emphasizes that managing IBS is about improving both comfort and confidence. By addressing physical symptoms and emotional stress, most people can regain control of their daily lives.

If digestive issues are beginning to interfere with your activities, it may be time to speak with a specialist. Along with Dr. Hyder, Morris Hospital Gastroenterology includes Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Stephanie Mickley. Patients can schedule an appointment in Morris by calling 815-941-9320, or 815-705-7341 for the Ottawa office.

Morris Hospital Gastroenterology

151 W. High Street

Morris, IL 60450

Ph: (815) 941-9320

www.morrishospital.org /gastro