When to See a Spine Specialist for Neck or Back Pain

Back and neck pain can make everyday tasks challenging. While occasional soreness is normal, persistent or worsening discomfort may signal a more serious issue that deserves a closer look.

Dr. Mir Ali, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Morris Hospital, says certain warning signs indicate it may be time to see a specialist. “Pain that radiates into the arms or legs, weakness in the limbs, trouble walking, or issues with bowel or bladder control are red flags,” he explains. “These symptoms may indicate spinal nerve involvement or compression and should not be overlooked.”

For most patients, conservative treatments are the first course of action. “We typically begin with nonoperative treatments like physical therapy or chiropractic care, especially for isolated neck or back pain,” says Dr. Ali. “If the pain radiates, we may recommend epidural injections to reduce inflammation around the nerves.” These conservative approaches can be very effective and help many patients avoid surgery altogether.

However, there are situations where surgery becomes necessary. This typically happens when conservative treatments no longer provide relief or when more urgent symptoms develop. “Very rarely does someone need surgery without trying other treatments first,” Dr. Ali notes. Emergency surgery may be required if there is significant weakness, difficulty walking, or loss of control over bowel or bladder function.

For those who do need surgery, the outlook is far more reassuring than many expect. “Ninety percent of the spine surgeries we do at Morris Hospital are minimally invasive,” Dr. Ali says. “Smaller incisions mean less pain, shorter operating times, less bleeding, and quicker recovery. Most patients go home the same day.”

If you’ve had neck or back pain for weeks with little or no relief, don’t wait. Dr. Ali offers evaluation, imaging, and tailored treatment. Early care can greatly improve your quality of life.

To learn more or schedule an evaluation, visit www.morrishospital.org/spine / or call (815) 433-0850.

Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 2Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 433-3655

www.morrishospital.org/spine/