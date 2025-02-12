Bureau County Metro Center Offers Youth Volleyball Clinic on April 5th

The Bureau County Metro Center (BCMC) is excited to announce a Youth Volleyball Clinic on Saturday, April 5th, designed to introduce and inspire young athletes to develop volleyball skills in a fun and supportive environment. This one-day event will cater to three different age groups, offering tailored instruction for each level: Kindergarten through 1st grade, 2nd through 3rd grade, and 4th through 5th grade.

The clinic aims to foster a growing interest in recreational volleyball among local youth while building a foundation for potential future leagues. Currently, no local feeder program exists to help young athletes transition into Club-level volleyball as they get older. BCMC hopes to bridge this gap by creating a program that emphasizes skill development, teamwork, and most importantly, enjoyment of the game.

Each age group will receive roughly an hour of instruction in the BCMC gym, with various stations teaching fundamental volleyball techniques such as passing, serving, and coordination exercises. The schedule is as follows:

Kindergarten–1st Grade: 8:30–9:30 a.m.

8:30–9:30 a.m. 2nd–3rd Grade: 9:45–11:00 a.m.

9:45–11:00 a.m. 4th–5th Grade:11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The program is co-ed and open to all children, regardless of experience or skill level. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable sports attire and bring a positive attitude as they learn and have fun on the court. The cost for registration is tiered as follows: $25 for BCMC members, $30 for Princeton residents, and $35 for non-residents.

The registration deadline will remain open until the day of the event, allowing families flexibility in signing up. BCMC invites local families to take advantage of this great opportunity for kids to develop volleyball fundamentals and make new friends. For more information or to sign up, contact BCMC or visit www.princetonparkdistrict.org . Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to build skills and community through sports!

For more information, please contact:

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

