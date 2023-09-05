La Salle County police reports: September 5, 2023

Kyng M. Morris, 21, of La Salle was charged by La Salle police with unlawful use of a weapon at 10:05 p.m. Monday at Third and Joliet streets.
Roberto Perez Morales, 44, of DePue was charged by La Salle police with battery at 11:27 p.m. Saturday at 920 Second St. in La Salle.
David W. Walsh, 25, of Rochelle was picked up by Mendota police on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (assault) at 10:59 a.m. Saturday.
A juvenile male was charged by Mendota police with driving while revoked at 11:08 p.m. Monday at Second Avenue and Second Street.
Luis M. Sanchez, 56, of Ottawa was charged by Ottawa police with misdemeanor battery at Monday in the 1000 block of Evans Street.
Jason Cordray, 49, of Streator was picked up by Streator police on failure to appear warrants out of Bureau County (criminal trespass to motor vehicle; driving while suspended) and La Salle County (aggravated battery) at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday at 204 S. Bloomington St.
Pierre Brown, 38, of Streator was charged by Streator police with battery at 9 a.m. Monday at a location in the 400 block of Richards Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.