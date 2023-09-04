La Salle County police reports: September 4, 2023

Adam Wing, 29, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Sept. 2 at 1630 Chestnut St. in Ottawa.
Allen Freeman, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Sept. 2 at 4041 Veterans Dr. in Ottawa.
Jeff Vicich, 49, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with no valid driver’s license, suspended registration and no insurance Sept. 3 on West Van Buren Street in Ottawa.
Jerry Pitte, 60, of Streator, was picked up by Ottawa police on a failure to appear warrant Sept. 3 in the 1400 block of La Salle Street in Ottawa.
Austin Stalter, 24, of Morris, was picked up by Ottawa police on a failure to appear warrant Sept. 3 in the 1400 block of Lakayette Street in Ottawa.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.