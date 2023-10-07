North Central Bank opens scholarship opportunity for high school seniors

North Central Bank has announced a competition that enables Illinois high school seniors to enter a statewide essay contest.

The contest is a part of a program sponsored by Illinois Community Banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

North Central Bank is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois, which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating Illinois high school senior.

Up to 11 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 12 second-place $500 awards are available throughout the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.

North Central Bank also is offering a local award with the same essays sent to the state competition that will be judged locally.

The bank is working with local high schools to invite seniors to submit a one-page essay on the theme: “What is a community bank and how does it affect the economy?”

Information on the contest is available at the bank, at northcentralbank.com and local schools.

Essays must be submitted to a North Central Bank by Feb. 15. The bank will then submit selected essays to the CBAI Foundation to be eligible for statewide competition.