Bureau County Genealogical Society to host adult scam presentation Sept. 28

The Bureau County Genealogical Society invites the public to attend an educational presentation about adult scams at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at its library, located at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Trooper Jason Wilson will host the presentation about the most active scams the Illinois State Police Investigative Unit has been handling over the past couple of years including phone, solicitation and internet scams.

Since 2014, Wilson has spoken in front of over 100,000 participants. He was also named Illinois State Police District 7 Tropper of the Year in 2018 and State Police Safety Education Officer of the Year in 2019.

Wilson now manages the Safety Education Unit as the acting sergeant and travels across the state presenting safety education programs.

For more information about the free program, call 815-879-3133.