State Rep. Ryan Spain to hold traveling office hours in Buda Sept. 13

To assist 73rd House District residents with questions or concerns about state issues or legislation, State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) will hold traveling office hours with his staff from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Mason Public Library, 104 W. Main St. in Buda.

The 73rd House District includes portions of Bureau, Henry, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties

“Constituent services are a top priority for me and I have dedicated staff ready to assist you in navigating state services and address your questions or concerns about other important state issues,” Spain said. “Our team is ready and willing to serve you and looks forward to helping in any way we can.”

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. For questions or more information, visit RepRyanSpain.com, call 815-632-7384 or email repryanspain@gmail.com.

Additional traveling office hours and locations will be announced in the future.