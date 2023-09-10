U of I Extension to hold paper mache pumpkin painting event Oct. 21 in Ottawa

The La Salle County U of I Extension Office will hold a paper mache pumpkin painting event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the extension office, located at 1689 N. 31st Rd. in Ottawa.

Visitors will learn painting techniques to create a decorative fall pumpkin

A $5 registration fee will include supplies and refreshments. The event is free for 4-H members.

Visit https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/22827?fbclid=IwAR2kM00bLtwbyNpQzNyT5YvbGjyt5hlrTqSa8qkm4xmhPN3D6dv1Se67KOI to register for the event.