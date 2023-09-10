Prairie Arts Center to hold Antiques Roadshow Sept. 14 in Princeton

The Prairie Arts Center will hold an Antiques Roadshow starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Prairie Arts Center Theater, located at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Participants can bring in items to be appraised by knowledgeable appraisers of TT Tumbleson. These items can include art, jewelry, ceramics, memorabilia and more.

Participants can learn about the stories, origins and potential value of their possessions. Visitors can bring up to three items at a cost of $5 per item.