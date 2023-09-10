Mendota’s First Presbyterian Church welcomes Kenyan visitors for special service Sept. 17

Mendota’s First Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for a special worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1003 5th St.

The service will be conducted by Pastor Laurie and Kenyan Partners, Kajuju and Kaburu. The special guests represent the Imenti Presbyteries which are in their 25th year partnering with the Blackhawk Presbytery.

First Presbyterian has recently begun a specific partnership with the Maua Town Church;s street ministry.

During this Season of Peace and Global Witness, Sept. 3 to Oct. 1, the public is welcome to join the church for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday and Bible study on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.

Children are invited to Sunday School following the children’s sermon at 10 a.m. worship service.

The season will culminate on World Communion Sunday, Oct 1. All are invited to join us at 10 a.m. as they will share a meal together that unites Christians around the world in spirit.