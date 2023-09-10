La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announces Labor Day impaired driving campaign results

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of its Labor Day impaired driving campaign.

During the campaign, the office made one DUI arrest and issued 47 seat belt citations.

Other citations and arrests include eight for expired registrations, 15 for no insurance, two for disregarding traffic control devices, three for disobeying stop signs, three for suspended registrations, five for driving while license is suspended, one for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, 11 for speeding, one for illegal transportation of alcohol, two for no driver’s license, one for improper lane use, two for no valid registrations, seven for improper use of electronic devices, one for a tinted windshield, one for improper overtaking on the right and one warrant arrest.

“Through the Labor Day enforcement effort, we helped to make our roads safer and remind motorists that impaired driving is not a game,” Sheriff Adam Diss said.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign.

The effort was made possible by federal highway safety funds distributed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.