SRCCF’s Women Inspired Network to open grant application period through Sept. 29

The Women Inspired Network (WIN), an initiative of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, has opened its grant application period that runs through 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Nonprofit organizations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall or Livingston counties that “inspire, empower, and benefit women and children” are encouraged to apply at https://www.winsrccf.org/grant-applications.

Finalists will be announced in early October and will present their programs to the steering committee Oct. 26. Winners will be announced and funding will be awarded Dec. 2 at WIN’s annual “Celebration of Giving.”

WIN has raised over $120,000 and awarded 16 competitive grants totaling over $72,000. Last year, the Aden Lamps Foundation of La Salle was awarded $10,000 and the Spring Valley Youth Center received $4,000.

“We have also established the WIN Endowment Fund to support the organization in perpetuity and created a scholarship for young women leaders in the community,” SRCCF co-founder and WIN member Pamela Beckett said.

WIN is also currently seeking new members.

“By growing membership, we increase our impact on worthy organizations and causes,” Beckett said.

WIN members donate annually so that its grants can make a significant impact. Giving levels are: ‘Friend,’ any amount under $200; ‘Member,’ $200 to $499; ‘Emerald Member,’ $500 to $999 and ‘Diamond Member,’ $1,000.

To join WIN, contact SRCCF Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at (815) 252-2906, ext. 2, janice@srccf.org or visit the office at 241 Marquette St., La Salle.