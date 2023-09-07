La Salle-Peru High School Foundation Family Dinner set Sept. 25 in Peru

The annual La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Family Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at The Right Spice, located at 2102 4th St. in Peru.

A $12 ticket will get a dinner with either chicken strips, coleslaw and fries or spaghetti with garlic bread. Dine-in, carry-out or curbside pick-up are all available.

Tickets are available at the L-P Greeter’s Desk from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on school days or at the door on the night of the event.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the L-P Foundation, which supports academic and extracurricular equipment, programs and activities that fall outside of the regular L-P High School annual budget.