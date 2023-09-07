September 07, 2023
La Salle-Peru High School Foundation Family Dinner set Sept. 25 in Peru

The dinner will be held at The Right Spice in Peru

By Shaw Local News Network

The annual La Salle-Peru Township High School Foundation Family Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at The Right Spice, located at 2102 4th St. in Peru.

A $12 ticket will get a dinner with either chicken strips, coleslaw and fries or spaghetti with garlic bread. Dine-in, carry-out or curbside pick-up are all available.

Tickets are available at the L-P Greeter’s Desk from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on school days or at the door on the night of the event.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the L-P Foundation, which supports academic and extracurricular equipment, programs and activities that fall outside of the regular L-P High School annual budget.