La Moille Park to hold ‘Playin’ in the Park’ fundraiser Sept. 17

La Moille Park will host a Pinewood Derby Challenge and Hot Rodders’ Reunion Car Show in conjunction with the annual “Playin’ in the Park” fundraiser which begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 206 Gurney St. in La Moille.

The event will begin with a community worship service at 10 .m. followed by the car show and derby races which will begin at 11 a.m. The car show is open to all makes and models. The Pinewood Derby Challenge is open to all youth and adults with cars builts years ago until today.

“Littles Play Time” begins at 11 a.m. The play time includes train rides, crafts, sensory activities, bouncy houses and a “Farm Fun” touch-a-truck or tractor. “Activities for All” will start at 1 p.m. with a tractor scavenger hunt, temporary and henna tattoos, water slide and foam fun. Live music will be also performed by Greenfield Station at 1 p.m.

Food and beer will be served throughout the day including pulled pork nachos, pulled pork sandwiches, ribeye sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and more.

The fundraiser aksi features a 50/50 drawing, vendor fair, live and silent auctions. The proceeds from the event will support the park’s basketball and sports court.

For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page.