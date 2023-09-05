OSF Healthcare expands Peru PromptCare hours starting Sept. 5

OSF Healthcare announces the expansion of the hours at the OSF PromptCare in Peru starting Sept. 5.

The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week expect for holiday hours which will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. OSF Promptcare is located at 1650 Midtown Rd. in Peru and can be reached at 815-538-1351.

OSF PromptCare treats non-life threatening injuries that need to be taken care of right away and cannot wait for an appointment. These issues include cold symptoms, conjunctivitis, ear pain, minor burns, puncture wounds, simple cuts, skin rash, sore threat, sprains, simple fractures and more.

In addition to OSF PromptCare services in Peru, patients may also seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare locations in Princeton, Streator, Mendota and Ottawa.

24/7 virtual visits are also available through OSF OnCall.