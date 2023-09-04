U of I Extension to hold Halloween ribbon wreath craft event Sept. 27 in Oglesby

The La Salle County U of I Extension Office will hold a Halloween ribbon wreath craft event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at IVCC, 815 North Orlando Smith Rd. in Oglesby.

Visitors will learn techniques to create a spooky and fun wreath with a door hanger included. The event is open for area youth ages 8-18.

A $5 registration fee will include supplies and refreshments. The event is free for 4-H members. To register for the event visit https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/22813?fbclid=IwAR1nrMYsgz2XiccbVzh6U91fElXXTdqJ_2GquTiflYDJz0er-_fdgl0Vpkw.