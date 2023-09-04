Princeton Rotary’s annual ‘Salute to those who Serve’ benefit auction set Nov. 11

Princeton Rotary’s annual “Salute to those who Serve” benefit auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 1140 N. Ave. in Princeton.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar will be provided. Tickets are $30 per person.

For tickets contact any Princeton Rotarian or call Eric at 815-875-3808.

The event is sponsored by Shaw Media, Central Bank, Heartland Bank, Flight Manufacturing Corp, May, May, Angel and HArris Attorneys at Law, IHCC, KeyBuilders, Berkshire Hathaway, Becks, Culver’s, Princeton GMC, OSF Healthcare and more.