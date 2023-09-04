Illinois State Police to conduct distracted driving enforcement in La Salle County

Illinois State Police Troop 2 Commander, Cpt. Jason Dickey, has announced that the ISP will conduct distracted driving enforcement program patrols in La Salle and Rock Island counties in September.

This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.

ISP states that eating or drinking increases risk by three times, sending a text message increases risk by four times and reaching for an object increases risk by eight times.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey distracted driving laws including reading, sending or receiving text messages; using handheld devices, those in work and school speed zones and more.