Quickie Subs in La Salle announces closure: ‘We have put our heart into this place’

Quickie Subs has officially closed as the sub shop, located at 113 Wright St. in La Salle, announced the closure on its Facebook page Friday morning.

“Although we have quadrupled the sales of what the store was making prior, it still falls short. In fact, even though we have done well, we have lost money, not made. Seriously, we are in the hole and we have put our heart into this place,” the business said on Facebook.

Owner Mark Ross moved from Dallas to open the shop with his husband Nick (Langloss) Ross, a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School in June.

The owners thanked their loyal customers for their support over the last few months.

“We leave Quickies having never had less than a 5-star review and we are very proud of that accomplishment,” the business said on Facebook. “We are also extremely proud that we leave even though we are still the highest rated sub shop in the Illinois Valley.”

For more information and their full announcement, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/people/Quickie-Subs/100088665744620/.