Woman, 44, dies in Bureau County crash

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reported a 44-year-old woman died following a crash at 2:53 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Backbone Road and 1550 East Street, northwest of Princeton.

Officials said said the woman was traveling east on Backbone Road in her vehicle when it lost control and struck the guardrail and bridge face multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Bureau County coroner.

At this time names are being withheld until after the notification of families and the end of the investigation, the coroner’s office said.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau County Coroner, Wyanet Fire Department, Wyanet EMS, Princeton EMS and Wyanet Police Department all responded to the scene.