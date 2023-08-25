La Moille’s Community United Methodist Church to hold Sip-N-Snack chicken fundraiser Sept. 16

La Moille’s Community United Methodist Church will hold a Sip-N-Snack chicken fundraiser from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 73 N. Main St. in La Moille.

The fundraiser will be held to celebrate the organization’s 50th year in existence. Event will feature door prizes and raffle items along with a meal. The meal is available as carry-out only.

Tickets for the event must be pre-purchased to receive a meal. Tickets can be purchased at First State Bank locations in La Moille, Van Orin, and both locations in Mendota. Tickets can also be purchased from church members.