August 24, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Princeton Rotary Club to serve lunch in the park Aug. 25 in Princeton

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Joe Park grills shrimp Saturday, June 3, 2023, for the Shrimp and Brew Hullabaloo at Rotary Park in Princeton.

The Princeton Rotary Club will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. New Hope Church will also be providing a bake sale. (Derek Barichello)

The Princeton Rotary Club will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. New Hope Church will also be providing a bake sale.

The menu will feature grilled shrimp, sloppy joes, all beef hot dogs, cole slaw, chips, water and soda.

Orders can be placed as early at 10:30 a.m. by calling 815-7192188 or 815-866-9572.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services