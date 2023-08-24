Princeton Rotary Club to serve lunch in the park Aug. 25 in Princeton

The Princeton Rotary Club will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. New Hope Church will also be providing a bake sale.

The menu will feature grilled shrimp, sloppy joes, all beef hot dogs, cole slaw, chips, water and soda.

Orders can be placed as early at 10:30 a.m. by calling 815-7192188 or 815-866-9572.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services