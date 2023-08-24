3rd annual Neponset Park Improvement Golf Outing set Sept. 23 in Sheffield

The 3rd annual Neponset Park Improvement Golf Outing and Fundraiser will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Hidden Lake Country Club, located at 12985 648 E. St. in Sheffield.

The tournament, which will follow a preferred-ball format, will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and will cost $220 per four-person team ($55 person). This covers golf frees, a cart and lunch. Lunch is provided for team members at Hidden Lake immediately after the tournament.

Teams can register now by contacting Al Corwin at 815-303-0200 or teams can sign up the morning of the event.

Golfers also may buy four mulligans for $10, one person max, and two drive-extending throws per team may be bought for $10. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

Any individual or business interested in sponsoring a hole for $50 or have any questions can contact Corwin at 815-303-0200 or Mandy Donovan at 309-502-9050.

Proceeds will go toward supporting improvements in the Neponset community.

The Neponset Park Improvement Committee formed in 2019 to begin planning fundraising for improvements to Scott Park including a Veterans memorial, a park pavilion for picnic tables, outdoor restroom facilities and other park projects. The Veterans memorial was completed in May 2021.

Fundraising is ongoing for the park pavilion and restrooms, both to be located south of the Neponset Committee Building.

Members of the committee includes Dave Mueller, Jon Pickering, Mandy Donovan, Gail Pickering and Marty Golby.

Anyone wanting to donate to the project can send a check to the Neponset Park Improvement Committee at P.O. Box 309, Neponset, IL 61345, or drop off a check at Community State Bank in Neponset.

Funds also can be transferred from an individual’s account to the Neponset Park Improvement Account at the Community State Bank.