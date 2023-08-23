OSF King Care-A-Van to provide services at Bureau County Fair Aug. 25

The OSF King Care-A-Van will provide services at the Bureau County Fair from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The King Care-A-Van is a mobile health unit that provides a wide variety of services to residents in Bureau, Henry, La Salle and Putnam counties.

On Aug. 25, an advanced practice provider will be onsite for limited acute complaints, wellness checks, blood pressure screening, education and reassurance on chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD and more.

Funded in coordination with the OSF HealthCare Foundation, the King Care-A-Van is named in recognition of its donors, Don and Val King of Manlius.

As advocates for wellness in rural communities, the King family’s donation allowed rural residents to have access to screenings, immunizations, health education and more.