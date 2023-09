The Tonica United Methodist Church will begin the 2023-24 sunday school session at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 423 E. Wauponis St. in Tonica.

The session will begin in McFerson Hall with the students and teachers having a meet and greet with crafts and games.

Sunday school will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Classes are available are available from kids age 3 and up.

For questions, contact the church at 815-674-3492.