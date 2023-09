Illinois Valley Beekeeping Club will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 in the La Salle County Extension Office, 1689 North 31st Road (lower level) in Ottawa.

The meeting topic is winter preparation.

The club is a support group for people interested in getting started keeping bees or people who are currently beekeepers. You do not have to be a member to attend. Everyone is welcome.

Membership dues are $20 a year.