IVCC to host Nov. 9 ag job and internship fair

Illinois Valley Community College’s second annual Agriculture Job and Internship Fair on Thursday, Nov. 9, demonstrates agriculture isn’t just about farming. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon in CTC 124-125.

Job-seekers will learn about employment and internship prospects and explore careers in ag-related science, engineering and research from 15 agribusiness employers showcasing what their companies offer.

“We have representatives signed up from companies in a variety of agriculture industries including ag sales, chemical and crop research, soil improvement, cannabis production, and more,” said Ag Program Coordinator Jennifer Timmers. “There are opportunities for individuals interested in anything from product sales to research and development. You may find an opportunity that you never knew existed!”

Participants should bring resumes they can present directly to employers.

“It’s not often a job seeker can put their resume directly in the hands of a potential employer,” said Ag Program Coordinator Willard Mott. He added, “Students are always blown away by the number of career opportunities available locally in agriculture. They rave about how excited employers are to meet them and hire them. After last year’s fair, almost all job seekers left with an offer for a follow-up interview.”

Timmers added this advice.

“One key component about job-seeking today is about who you know. The person you meet at a job fair today may be the person who has a job opportunity for you two years from now.”

Companies expected to attend are: ADM; Ag View FS; CNH Industrial; Consolidated Grain & Barge; Corn Belt Ag Services, LLC; Corteva Agriscience; FS GROWMARK; GRAINCO FS, Inc.; Green Thumb Industries; Helena Agri Enterprises; Northern Partners Cooperative; Nutrien Ag Solutions; River Valley Cooperative;Sun Ag, Inc., and U.S. Department of Agriculture (FSA, NRCS, RD).