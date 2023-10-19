October 19, 2023
Waltham to become the Redhawks? Proposal set Nov. 15

School board to discuss changing mascots at Nov. 15 meeting

By Tom Collins
An aerial view of Waltham School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Utica.

Waltham’s longtime mascot might soon be retired. (Scott Anderson)

Wednesday, Waltham Elementary Superintendent Kristi Eager reported a survey was conducted and the proposed mascot with the most support was the Redhawks.

A full presentation, maybe with a proposed logo, is expected at the Nov. 15 meeting.

One of the groups that had pressed to change the mascot expressed satisfaction with Wednesday’s announcement.

“We’re very appreciative with how responsive the school has been to our request and proposal,” said Melinda Magerkurth, a member of the Waltham Mascot Re-Brand. The current mascot is considered a racial slur against Native Americans.