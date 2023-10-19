Waltham to become the Redhawks? Proposal set Nov. 15

Waltham’s longtime mascot might soon be retired.

Wednesday, Waltham Elementary Superintendent Kristi Eager reported a survey was conducted and the proposed mascot with the most support was the Redhawks.

A full presentation, maybe with a proposed logo, is expected at the Nov. 15 meeting.

One of the groups that had pressed to change the mascot expressed satisfaction with Wednesday’s announcement.

“We’re very appreciative with how responsive the school has been to our request and proposal,” said Melinda Magerkurth, a member of the Waltham Mascot Re-Brand. The current mascot is considered a racial slur against Native Americans.